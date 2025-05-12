U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, delivers a keynote presentation at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 13, 2025. Clark emphasized the critical role of land power in ensuring security and deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)
Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 22:23
Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
General Clark Underscores Land Power's Pivotal Role in Indo-Pacific Security at LANPAC
