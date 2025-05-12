General Clark Underscores Land Power's Pivotal Role in Indo-Pacific Security at LANPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, delivers a keynote presentation at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 13, 2025. Clark emphasized the critical role of land power in ensuring security and deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)