General Clark Underscores Land Power's Pivotal Role in Indo-Pacific Security at LANPAC

U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, Gen. Ronald P. Clark, delivered a keynote address at the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, emphasizing the pivotal role of land power in ensuring security and deterring aggression within the Indo-Pacific region. He asserted that land forces, operating in conjunction with naval and air capabilities, are indispensable for joint operations and fostering robust partnerships. Clark highlighted that a strong strategic land power network grounded in trust is critical as is interoperability with allied nations.



Themes and Messages:

Land Power as a Cornerstone: Land power serves as a cornerstone for guaranteeing sovereignty, fortifying borders, and enabling the joint force to attain its objectives.

Synergy Through Joint Operations: The U.S. military achieves success through collaborative joint and combined operations, training alongside allies and partners across all domains.

Strategic Land Power Network as a Foundation: A robust strategic land power network, built upon trust and seamless interoperability, is paramount for effectively responding to crises and deterring potential aggression.



Proactive Campaigning Forward: Strategically applying combat power on key terrain during exercises and rehearsals for potential operations is essential for deterring adversaries and empowering the joint force.



Setting the Stage for Joint Operations: The Army and its strategic land power network play a crucial role in setting the stage for joint operations, facilitating the movement of personnel and equipment, establishing vital supply chains, and maintaining essential infrastructure.



Key Quotes:

"We prevail as part of a joint and combined force. We train together, our allies and partners, and we prevail in all domains, land, sea, air, space, cyberspace and the information environment. It is impossible to create those synergistic effects without all those domains converging together, both traditional and non traditional."

"250 years ago, our allies and partners provided us legitimacy and direct military support, direct support from France in the terms of naval support in North County, crushing military terrains, loans from the Dutch, welcome military pressure on the British from Spain and not to be lost in this discussion, the indigenous people of the United States who helped us to understand and leverage both the physical terrain and the human terrain."

"Thank you for allowing us to work together for stability and security and lay the groundwork for the clarity of all of our nations."

"We will prevail, combined, through all domain operations on and from the land."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2025 Date Posted: 05.13.2025 22:34 Story ID: 497899 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Clark Underscores Land Power's Pivotal Role in Indo-Pacific Security at LANPAC, by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.