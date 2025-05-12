Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCOMMARFORPAC meets with Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Operations Command DV [Image 3 of 4]

    DCOMMARFORPAC meets with Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Operations Command DV

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Audrie Nelson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Japan Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, left, deputy director general, Operations Department, Joint Operations Command (JJOC), listens to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speak during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Audrie Nelson)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 22:13
    Photo ID: 9034576
    VIRIN: 250513-M-BF878-1002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: US
    Allies and Partners, Indo-Pacific, Inter-operability, Key Leaders, MARFORPAC, USMC

