DCOMMARFORPAC meets with Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Operations Command DV

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, right, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, listens to Japan Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, deputy director general, Operations Department, Joint Operations Command (JJOC), speak during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Audrie Nelson)