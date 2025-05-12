Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts Kapolei High School STEM visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kapolei High School students use a crane simulator during a tour of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, April 25, 2025. The purpose of the tour was to provide real world exposure to students showing an interest in trades, engineering and STEM while raising awareness of potential career paths. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)