    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts Kapolei High School STEM visit [Image 6 of 9]

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Gavin P. Adaro, industrial equipment mechanic, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, talks with Kapolei High School students during a tour of PHNSY & IMF, April 25, 2025. The purpose of the tour was to provide real world exposure to students showing an interest in trades, engineering and STEM while raising awareness of potential career paths. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 21:03
    Photo ID: 9034568
    VIRIN: 250425-N-VN697-1492
    Resolution: 5477x3762
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
