Minnesota National Guard activated to support wildfire fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Minnesota National Guard support the state’s efforts to combat the Camp House Wildfire near Brimson, Minnesota, May 13, 2025. Currently, the Camp House, Jenkins Creek, and Munger Shaw Wildfires are burning North of Duluth, Minnesota, spreading across nearly 20,000 acres. Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to support local authorities adding more than 20 Airmen and Soldiers, three UH-60 Blackhawk and one CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and two fueling trucks to the overall effort. (Courtesy photo)