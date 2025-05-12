Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard activated to support wildfire fight [Image 2 of 5]

    Minnesota National Guard activated to support wildfire fight

    BRIMSON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Minnesota National Guard

    Members of the Minnesota National Guard support the state’s efforts to combat the Camp House Wildfire near Brimson, Minnesota, May 13, 2025. Currently, the Camp House, Jenkins Creek, and Munger Shaw Wildfires are burning North of Duluth, Minnesota, spreading across nearly 20,000 acres. Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to support local authorities adding more than 20 Airmen and Soldiers, three UH-60 Blackhawk and one CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and two fueling trucks to the overall effort. (Minnesota National Guard photos by Capt. Sydney Boe)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9034430
    VIRIN: 250513-Z-A3529-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: BRIMSON, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Domestic Operations
    Camp House Wildfire
    Jenkins Creek Wildfire
    Munger Shaw Wildfire

