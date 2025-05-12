Edwards bids farewell to F-16C tail 83-1120

James Sutton, 412th Maintenance Instrumentation Squadron flight test instrumentation technician, re-enacts a walkthrough inspection on F-16C tail number 83-1120 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 7. Sutton was a former dedicated crew chief for 83-1120, the third-ever F-16C model ever built, which departed Edwards for the last time enroute to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Generation Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. (Air Force photos by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 19:05
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
