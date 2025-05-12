Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards bids farewell to F-16C tail 83-1120 [Image 5 of 7]

    Edwards bids farewell to F-16C tail 83-1120

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing   

    F-16C tail number 83-1120, the third-ever F-16C model ever built, departed Edwards Air Force Base, California, for the last time enroute to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Generation Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, May 7. (Air Force photos by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 19:05
    Photo ID: 9034421
    VIRIN: 250507-F-HC101-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Edwards bids farewell to F-16C tail 83-1120 [Image 7 of 7], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    F-16C

