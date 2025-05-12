Edwards bids farewell to F-16C tail 83-1120

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-16C tail number 83-1120, the third-ever F-16C model ever built, departed Edwards Air Force Base, California, for the last time enroute to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Generation Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, May 7. (Air Force photos by Giancarlo Casem)