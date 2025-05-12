90 SFG Airmen Recognized by 90 MW Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, recognizes Airmen with commander’s coins during a visit to the 90th Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 9, 2025. Commander’s coins are a military tradition used to recognize excellence, boost morale and honor outstanding performance or achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)