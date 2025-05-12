TRF Rappel Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Matthew Lewis, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Tactical Response Force defender, speaks with other defenders before conducting repel training at the Cheyenne Station No. 4 Fire/Rescue Training Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 1, 2025. Rappel training sharpens TRF’s ability to execute rapid, precision-based responses during recapture and recovery operations, particularly in elevated, confined, or hard-to-access environments where time and tactical proficiency are critical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)