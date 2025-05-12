Staff Sgt. Matthew Lewis, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Tactical Response Force defender, prepares to conduct rappel training at the Cheyenne Station No. 4 Fire/Rescue Training Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 1, 2025. Rappel training sharpens TRF’s ability to execute rapid, precision-based responses during recapture and recovery operations, particularly in elevated, confined, or hard-to-access environments where time and tactical proficiency are critical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9034230
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-QQ288-1563
|Resolution:
|4384x3507
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
This work, TRF Rappel Training [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Nicholas Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.