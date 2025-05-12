Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRF Rappel Training [Image 10 of 11]

    TRF Rappel Training

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe 

    90th Missile Wing

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Lewis, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Tactical Response Force defender, prepares to conduct rappel training at the Cheyenne Station No. 4 Fire/Rescue Training Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 1, 2025. Rappel training sharpens TRF’s ability to execute rapid, precision-based responses during recapture and recovery operations, particularly in elevated, confined, or hard-to-access environments where time and tactical proficiency are critical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)

