Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025 [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    The Soldier for Life team attends the Blue Star Families' Do Your Part: Higher Education to the Hill event on April 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

    The purpose of the event was to highlight ways that universities can better support student veterans and faculty with military backgrounds and promote better understanding between military-connected individuals and the broader student body.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 16:21
    Photo ID: 9034051
    VIRIN: 250430-A-A0025-1009
    Resolution: 4743x3162
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BSF-DYP Higher Ed To The Hill
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025
    Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier for Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download