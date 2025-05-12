Higher Ed to the Hill Event, Washington, D.C. April 2025

The Soldier for Life team attends the Blue Star Families' Do Your Part: Higher Education to the Hill event on April 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
The purpose of the event was to highlight ways that universities can better support student veterans and faculty with military backgrounds and promote better understanding between military-connected individuals and the broader student body.
