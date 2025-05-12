13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers Support the Pfluger Student Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command transported military vehicles to set up displays for students, May 9, 2025, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Texas. During the event, Soldiers had to opportunity to tell students about their Army experience and give some insight into what Army sustainment could look like for them. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams)