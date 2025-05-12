Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers Support the Pfluger Student Leadership Conference [Image 5 of 5]

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers Support the Pfluger Student Leadership Conference

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Terron Williams 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command transported military vehicles to set up displays for students, May 9, 2025, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Texas. During the event, Soldiers had to opportunity to tell students about their Army experience and give some insight into what Army sustainment could look like for them. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 11:46
    Photo ID: 9033051
    VIRIN: 250509-A-PO032-1011
    Resolution: 3929x2619
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers Support the Pfluger Student Leadership Conference [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Terron Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

