U.S. Army Soldiers from the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command transported military vehicles to set up displays for students, May 9, 2025, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Texas. During the event, Soldiers had to opportunity to tell students about their Army experience and give some insight into what Army sustainment could look like for them. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 11:46
|Photo ID:
|9033049
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-PO032-1005
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers Support the Pfluger Student Leadership Conference [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Terron Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.