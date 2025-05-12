NSA Souda Bay Hosts the Hellenic Fire Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 8, 2025) Fire Chief Timothy Dias, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services, hosts Fire Col. Argyrios Regkas, commander, Hellenic Fire Corps Fire Command of Chania Prefecture, for a walk-through and tour of NSA Souda Bays Fire & Emergency Services fire house on May 8, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)