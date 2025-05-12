Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Hosts the Hellenic Fire Corps [Image 2 of 4]

    GREECE

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 8, 2025) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay hosts Fire Col. Argyrios Regkas, commander, Hellenic Fire Corps Fire Command of Chania Prefecture, for a walk-through and tour of NSA Souda Bays Fire & Emergency Services fire house on May 8, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 9032439
    VIRIN: 250508-N-EM691-1106
    Resolution: 3346x2231
    Size: 642.27 KB
    Location: GR
    This work, NSA Souda Bay Hosts the Hellenic Fire Corps [Image 4 of 4], by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

