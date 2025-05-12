Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Tykeem Reed, assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, checks points on a map during the land navigation lane during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2025. Winners of this competition will advance to represent V Corps to compete in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. This competition tests the squad's proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)