    V Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    V Corps Best Squad Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Cier, assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, moves through the woods towards his next point during the land navigation lane during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2025. Winners of this competition will advance to represent V Corps to compete in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. This competition tests the squad's proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 07:09
    Photo ID: 9032342
    VIRIN: 250512-A-BS310-2163
    Resolution: 5243x3495
    Size: 11.78 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 11 of 11], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    BestSquad25
    BestSquadCompetitionVCorps

