LS1 Steve Akpaka Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 16, 2025) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Steve Akpaka, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Cmdr. Jared Goulette, operations officer, NSA Souda Bay, on May 9, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)