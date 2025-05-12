Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA3 Tarren White Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

    MA3 Tarren White Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 16, 2025) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Tarren White, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. j.g. Matthew Whaley, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on April 25, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 04:56
    
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

