III MEF commanding general visits VMM 265 (Rein.)

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, brief capabilities to Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, during a commanding general visit at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2025. Turner visited Marines with the 31st MEU to give recognition for various accomplishments and to observe equipment demonstrations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)