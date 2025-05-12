III MEF commanding general visits VMM 265 (Rein.)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System ammunition reload demonstration for senior leaders with III Marine

Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Army soldiers with Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, during a commanding general visit at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2025. Lt. Gen. Roger Turner visited Marines with the 31st MEU to give recognition for various accomplishments and to observe equipment demonstrations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)