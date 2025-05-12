Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF commanding general visits VMM 265 (Rein.) [Image 13 of 17]

    III MEF commanding general visits VMM 265 (Rein.)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System ammunition reload demonstration for senior leaders with III Marine
    Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Army soldiers with Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, during a commanding general visit at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2025. Lt. Gen. Roger Turner visited Marines with the 31st MEU to give recognition for various accomplishments and to observe equipment demonstrations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 05:13
    Photo ID: 9032099
    VIRIN: 250512-M-WE079-1193
    Resolution: 5923x3949
    Size: 14.4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF commanding general visits VMM 265 (Rein.) [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Commanding General
    Capabilities
    Readiness
    MCAS Futenma
    INDOPACIFIC

