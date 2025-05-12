Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japanese Air Self Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group Visit [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Japanese Air Self Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group Visit

    KASUGA AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JAPAN

    03.28.2025

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Joseph Scott and Command Sgt. Maj John Brown, command team of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, met with leaders of the JASDF Western Air Defense Missile Group at Kasuga Air Base in Fukuoka Prefecture on March 28, 2025. The officers—including Group Commander Colonel Arata Shinichi, Warrant Officer Tokui Koji, and Deputy Commander Colonel Kumeta Akira—discussed enhancing missile defense capabilities, expanding joint training opportunities, and modernizing command structures. The office call reaffirmed the U.S.-Japan alliance and its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 03:10
    Photo ID: 9031972
    VIRIN: 250328-A-TR140-6092
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.97 MB
    Location: KASUGA AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Air Self Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group Visit [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japanese Air Self Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group Visit
    Japanese Air Self Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group Visit
    Japanese Air Self Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download