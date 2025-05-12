Japanese Air Self Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Joseph Scott and Command Sgt. Maj John Brown, command team of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, met with leaders of the JASDF Western Air Defense Missile Group at Kasuga Air Base in Fukuoka Prefecture on March 28, 2025. The officers—including Group Commander Colonel Arata Shinichi, Warrant Officer Tokui Koji, and Deputy Commander Colonel Kumeta Akira—discussed enhancing missile defense capabilities, expanding joint training opportunities, and modernizing command structures. The office call reaffirmed the U.S.-Japan alliance and its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)