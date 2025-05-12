Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Conducts 2nd U.S. - Japan Bilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Conducts 2nd U.S. - Japan Bilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit

    CAMP SHIMOSHIZU, CHIBA, JAPAN

    03.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Joseph C. Scott, Command Sgt. Maj. John S. Brown Jr. and Maj. Ella Ellis of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade attended the 2nd U.S.-Japan Bilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit at the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Air Defense School Camp Shimoshizu in Chiba Prefecture, Japan on March 12, 2025. They met with Japanese defense officials—including Major General Koyama Naonobu, Command Sgt. Maj. Egawa Yuji, Colonel Kaneko Kojiro and Senior Master Sergeant Nakano Takashi—to discuss joint tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as training strategies to boost integrated air and missile defense capabilities amid evolving regional threats. Leaders agreed to continue collaborative dialogue at future engagements to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 02:31
    Photo ID: 9031863
    VIRIN: 250312-A-TR140-1584
    Resolution: 1783x2496
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: CAMP SHIMOSHIZU, CHIBA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

