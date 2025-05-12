38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Conducts 2nd U.S. - Japan Bilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Joseph C. Scott, Command Sgt. Maj. John S. Brown Jr. and Maj. Ella Ellis of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade attended the 2nd U.S.-Japan Bilateral Integrated Air and Missile Defense Summit at the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Air Defense School Camp Shimoshizu in Chiba Prefecture, Japan on March 12, 2025. They met with Japanese defense officials—including Major General Koyama Naonobu, Command Sgt. Maj. Egawa Yuji, Colonel Kaneko Kojiro and Senior Master Sergeant Nakano Takashi—to discuss joint tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as training strategies to boost integrated air and missile defense capabilities amid evolving regional threats. Leaders agreed to continue collaborative dialogue at future engagements to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)