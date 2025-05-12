Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Wins USAG-J Commander's Cup in Basket Ball

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Wins USAG-J Commander's Cup in Basket Ball

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.05.2025

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade won the United States Army Garrison Japan Commander’s Cup Basketball Championship on March 5, 2025 at Camp Zama, Japan. The team displayed skill and determination throughout the season, securing victory on the court. Their success highlights the dedication and teamwork they bring to every challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 02:19
    Photo ID: 9031848
    VIRIN: 250305-A-TR140-7715
    Resolution: 4000x3713
    Size: 13.78 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Wins USAG-J Commander's Cup in Basket Ball [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

