38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade won the United States Army Garrison Japan Commander’s Cup Basketball Championship on March 5, 2025 at Camp Zama, Japan. The team displayed skill and determination throughout the season, securing victory on the court. Their success highlights the dedication and teamwork they bring to every challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9031851
|VIRIN:
|250305-A-TR140-9203
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|20.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Wins USAG-J Commander's Cup in Basket Ball [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.