    Camp Blaz command wishes Okkodo Highschool JROTC farewell [Image 2 of 3]

    Camp Blaz command wishes Okkodo Highschool JROTC farewell

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, addresses a class of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students at Okkodo Highschool, Dededo, Guam, May 7, 2025. The Camp Blaz command visited the Okkodo Highschool JROTC class to wish them farewell as Camp Blaz’s commanding officer and senior enlisted advisor prepare to depart to their next tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 23:51
    Photo ID: 9031699
    VIRIN: 250507-M-YQ372-1021
    Resolution: 6568x4118
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU
    JROTC
    USMC
    Visit
    Highschool
    Okkodo
    MCB Camp Blaz

