Camp Blaz command wishes Okkodo Highschool JROTC farewell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, addresses a class of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students at Okkodo Highschool, Dededo, Guam, May 7, 2025. The Camp Blaz command visited the Okkodo Highschool JROTC class to wish them farewell as Camp Blaz’s commanding officer and senior enlisted advisor prepare to depart to their next tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)