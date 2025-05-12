U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto, senior enlisted advisor, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, addresses a class of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students at Okkodo Highschool, Dededo, Guam, May 7, 2025. The Camp Blaz command visited the Okkodo Highschool JROTC class to wish them farewell as Camp Blaz’s commanding officer and senior enlisted advisor prepare to depart to their next tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 23:50
|Photo ID:
|9031700
|VIRIN:
|250507-M-YQ372-1034
|Resolution:
|7700x4791
|Size:
|19.42 MB
|Location:
|DEDEDO, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz command wishes Okkodo Highschool JROTC farewell [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.