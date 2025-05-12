Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkey Bowl 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Turkey Bowl 2024

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Master Sgt. Myron Jones, the brigade equal opportunity advisor, throws a pass during the senior vs. junior Turkey Bowl grudge match on Camp Zama, Japan on Nov. 26, 2024. The junior enlisted faced off once again this year defending their title as the Turkey Bowl champions last year and proved to be unmatched again this year vs the senior enlisted and officers in a final nail biting score of 27-18. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 23:01
    Photo ID: 9031682
    VIRIN: 241126-A-TR140-9330
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

