Turkey Bowl 2024

Master Sgt. Myron Jones, the brigade equal opportunity advisor, throws a pass during the senior vs. junior Turkey Bowl grudge match on Camp Zama, Japan on Nov. 26, 2024. The junior enlisted faced off once again this year defending their title as the Turkey Bowl champions last year and proved to be unmatched again this year vs the senior enlisted and officers in a final nail biting score of 27-18. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)