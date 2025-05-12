The 68th Theater Medical Command leads medical training in Lithuania

Photo By Maj. Jesse Bien | U.S. Army Soldier from the 512th Field Hospital and Lithuanian medical personnel...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jesse Bien | U.S. Army Soldier from the 512th Field Hospital and Lithuanian medical personnel transfer a NATO Soldier, acting as a role player, to a secondary litter during the Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) portion of Swift Response 25 at Vepriai Missile Base, Lithuania, on May 11, 2025. This event underscores humanitarian values: Caring for Soldiers and valuing human life is central to NATO's ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jesse Bien, 68 TMC) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany — The 68th Theater Medical Command will lead approximately 500 Soldiers participating in a field hospital exercise during Swift Response 25 at multiple locations in Lithuania from May 11-17, 2025, to train, rehearse, and build operational readiness. This event demonstrates the U.S. Army's ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe, showcasing the command-and-control synchronization between U.S. and NATO forces.



HOSPEX units include the 519th Field Hospital, with U.S. Role 3, NATO Role 2 Enhanced capabilities, the 30th Medical Brigade, the 173rd Airborne Brigade Support Medical Company with Role 2 capabilities, 7384th Blood Support Detachment, and the 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment.



The 68th TMC will oversee medical operations and exercise control duties during the HOSPEX. The exercise aims to validate the 512th Field Hospital, conduct experimental drone delivery methods to the 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, and respond to mass casualty events. Training will be conducted under chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear conditions.



"The HOSPEX offers an excellent opportunity for our forces to collaborate with medical professionals from different components to accomplish complex tasks in a logistically constrained environment," said U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael, commander, 68th TMC. “This exercise will demonstrate our strong and strategic relationships while improving our agility in a dynamic security environment.”



During the exercise, drones will be used to transport simulated blood for a battlefield resupply for the first time within the U.S. Army Europe footprint. New tactics implemented during Swift Response 25 are intended to bring advanced technologies together with practical applications to enhance warfighting readiness.



“Through a subsequent series of key training objectives, DEFENDER 2025 showcases 30th Medical Brigade’s ability to deliver one of the most critical warfighting enablers this theater has to offer,” said U.S. Army Col. Anthony King, commander, 30th Medical Brigade. “Working by, through and with our Allies and Partners, we’re experimenting with unprecedented concepts in expeditionary medicine to drive needed change and to keep pace with remaining the premier Total Army Medical Force for Europe.”



DEFENDER 25, a series of exercises comprised of Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian, led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa, brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to demonstrate global deterrence. Lithuania's national exercise, Iron Wolf, will be linked with Swift Response 25 events and include participants from Germany, Lithuania, and the Netherlands.



The 68th TMC, from Sembach Kaserne, Germany, is a U.S. Army unit that integrates with the joint military-medical enterprise, including NATO Allies and partner nations, to provide health system support and medical capabilities.