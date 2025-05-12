Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course [Image 35 of 35]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the NATO obstical course – the first event of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire– Dix– Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2025. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness of New Jersey’s Citizen– Soldiers to respond to future threats. Eight
    Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers, along with four soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners – will compete April 29– May 2, 2025, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at
    the Region I Best Warrior Competition at New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute, Pembroke, New Hampshire, May 19– 23, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 18:43
    Photo ID: 9031428
    VIRIN: 250429-A-AA072-6140
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course
    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    SPP
    BWC
    New Jersey National Guard
    NATO Course
    NATO Obstical Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download