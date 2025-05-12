New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior NATO Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the NATO obstical course – the first event of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire– Dix– Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2025. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness of New Jersey’s Citizen– Soldiers to respond to future threats. Eight

Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers, along with four soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners – will compete April 29– May 2, 2025, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at

the Region I Best Warrior Competition at New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute, Pembroke, New Hampshire, May 19– 23, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)