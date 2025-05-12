MCIWEST CG Hosts Lunch for Marine and NCO of the Quarter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, stand with the regional noncommissioned officer and Marine of the quarter, Cpl. Maxwell P. Kurdyla and Lance Cpl. Sasha Sargeant, air traffic controllers with the Air Traffic Control Facility aboard Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, and their leadership during the luncheon hosted by Brig. Gen. Brown at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 9, 2025. The Marines were recognized for their exemplary performance during the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The seven installations comprising Marine Corps Installations West support efforts to meet the critical requirements of the Fleet Marine Force and supporting establishments while building resiliency, improving quality of life, and protecting MCIWEST to enable force generation, modernization, employment and power projection of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)