MCIWEST CG Hosts Lunch for Marine and NCO of the Quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, stand with the regional noncommissioned officer of the quarter, Cpl. Maxwell P. Kurdyla, an air traffic controller with the Air Traffic Control Facility aboard Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, and his leadership during the luncheon hosted by Brig. Gen. Brown at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 9, 2025. Cpl. Kurdyla was recognized for his exemplary performance during the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The seven installations comprising Marine Corps Installations West support efforts to meet the critical requirements of the Fleet Marine Force and supporting establishments while also building resiliency, improving quality of life, and protecting MCIWEST to enable force generation, modernization, employment and power projection of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)