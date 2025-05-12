Public Affairs Staff Briefs Media Engagement Training to Future Command Triad MembersPublic Affairs Staff Briefs Media Engagement Training to Future Command Triad Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(250512-N-IX644-1028) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Bobbie Camp, a native of Daleville, Alabama, deputy director of public affairs and outreach for U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, speaks to prospective commanding officers, executive officers, and command master chiefs at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, May 12, 2025. The public affairs department led media engagement training to provide future command triad members with an overview of an effective public affairs program and strategic communications training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)