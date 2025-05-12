Public Affairs Staff Briefs Media Engagement Training to Future Command Triad MembersPublic Affairs Staff Briefs Media Engagement Training to Future Command Triad Members

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    (250512-N-IX644-1009) FALLS CHURCH, Va. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jessica McNulty, a native of Millville, New Jersey, director of public affairs and outreach for U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, listens to questions from prospective commanding officers, executive officers, and command master chiefs at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, May 12, 2025. The public affairs department led media engagement training to provide future command triad members with an overview of an effective public affairs program and strategic communications training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    Navy Medicine
    public affairs
    BUMED

