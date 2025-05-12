Idaho TACPs train with British and German JTACs

Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard participate in a joint close air support exercise March 31 to April 11, 2025 in Germany. The exercise consisted of various CAS training sessions with German and British Joint Terminal Attack Controllers to increase proficiency and share techniques with Nato partners. (Courtesy Photo)
|04.11.2025
|05.12.2025 16:42
|9030861
|250411-Z-YH478-4080
|1536x2048
|785.37 KB
|DE
|1
|0
