    Idaho TACPs train with British and German JTACs [Image 7 of 8]

    Idaho TACPs train with British and German JTACs

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard participate in a joint close air support exercise March 31 to April 11, 2025 in Germany. The exercise consisted of various CAS training sessions with German and British Joint Terminal Attack Controllers to increase proficiency and share techniques with Nato partners. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 16:42
    VIRIN: 250411-Z-YH478-8925
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Air National Guard
    TACP
    Idaho Air National Guard
    National Partners

