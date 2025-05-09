NIWC Atlantic Reaches MBSE Milestone

250313-N-GB257-1001 N. Charleston, SC (March 13, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic employees l-r; Paul Walter, Caleb Scott and Sarah Gidley review a system model developed in Cameo System Modeler using System Modeling Language (SysML) and Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) techniques. NIWC Atlantic's MBSE program has recently graduated to a "core proficiency" for the command. (Television Screens have been enhanced)(U.S. Navy graphic depiction by Joe Bullinger/Released)
