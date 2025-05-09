Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Reaches MBSE Milestone [Image 3 of 3]

    N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    250317-N-GB257-1001 N. Charleston, SC (March 17, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic celebrates the graduation of its Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) focus area to a "core proficiency", as over 80% of Integrated Product Teams are executing some form of model-based practices. NIWC Atlantic MBSE Technology Focus Area Champion Paul Walter talks about this milestone which represents a significant achievement in the innovation of systems engineering practices.This milestone represents a significant achievement in the innovation of systems engineering practices. NIWC Atlantic continues to be a primary leader across the DoN (as well as DoD) in the adoption of modern, model-based (digital) engineering practices. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 9029790
    VIRIN: 250317-N-GB257-1001
    Resolution: 7918x5339
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Reaches MBSE Milestone [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NIWC Atlantic

