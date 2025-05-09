NIWC Atlantic Reaches MBSE Milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250317-N-GB257-1001 N. Charleston, SC (March 17, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic celebrates the graduation of its Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) focus area to a "core proficiency", as over 80% of Integrated Product Teams are executing some form of model-based practices. NIWC Atlantic MBSE Technology Focus Area Champion Paul Walter talks about this milestone which represents a significant achievement in the innovation of systems engineering practices.This milestone represents a significant achievement in the innovation of systems engineering practices. NIWC Atlantic continues to be a primary leader across the DoN (as well as DoD) in the adoption of modern, model-based (digital) engineering practices. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)