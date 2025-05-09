250317-N-GB257-1001 N. Charleston, SC (March 17, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic celebrates the graduation of its Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) focus area to a "core proficiency", as over 80% of Integrated Product Teams are executing some form of model-based practices. NIWC Atlantic MBSE Technology Focus Area Champion Paul Walter talks about this milestone which represents a significant achievement in the innovation of systems engineering practices.This milestone represents a significant achievement in the innovation of systems engineering practices. NIWC Atlantic continues to be a primary leader across the DoN (as well as DoD) in the adoption of modern, model-based (digital) engineering practices. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 11:03
|Photo ID:
|9029790
|VIRIN:
|250317-N-GB257-1001
|Resolution:
|7918x5339
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Atlantic Reaches MBSE Milestone [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.