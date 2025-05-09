Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company PT [Image 7 of 7]

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Bryan Dao and Capt. Jonathan Roth, the series commanders for Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, supervises recruits as they complete obstacles during morning physical training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 5, 2025. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

