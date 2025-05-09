Mike Company PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Melina Priore and Staff Sgt. Katie Johnson, drill instructors with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, corrects recruits during morning physical training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 5, 2025. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)