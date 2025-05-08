Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Milius conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    250505-N-UA460-1191 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 5, 2025) A U.S. Sailor stands watch in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 04:17
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

