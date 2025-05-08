250505-N-UA460-1138 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 5, 2025) A U.S. Sailor stands watch in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 04:17
|Photo ID:
|9028993
|VIRIN:
|250505-N-UA460-1138
|Resolution:
|6102x4056
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, : USS Milius conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.